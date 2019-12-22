Second man charged with murder of Marion Price in Earls Barton

A second man has been charged with the murder of Marion Price, 63, who was found in her car last Sunday (December 15).

Stephen Welch, 60, of Addlecroft Close, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, was charged yesterday evening (Saturday, December 21) with the murder of Marion Price on Sunday, December 15.

Marion was found in her car in Elderton Way. Two men have now been charged with her murder. Photo: SWNS

Welch will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday, December 23).

Marion Price, 63, a mother of two, was found in her car in Elderton Way, Earls Barton, at around 8pm last Sunday.

A post-mortem found she had died as a result of a shotgun wound.

Michael Reader of Booth Rise, Northampton was charged with her murder on Friday (December 20).

Reader, 69, appeared in Northampton Magistrates' Court that day.

A post-mortem found Marion had died from a shotgun wound. Photo: SWNS

He appeared in a grey tracksuit and spoke to confirm his name and address.

Reader was remanded in custody and is due to appear in Leicester Crown Court tomorrow (Monday, December 23).

Anyone who has any information about this investigation is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, if they would prefer to remain anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 504 of 15/12/19.