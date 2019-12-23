Second man charged with Earls Barton murder appears in Northampton court

A second man charged with the murder of Marion Price has appeared in a Northampton court.

Stephen Welch, 60, of Addlecroft Close, Kingsthorpe, was charged on Saturday evening (December 21) with the murder of Marion Price on December 15.

Two men have been charged with Mrs Price's murder.

The 60-year-old said nothing other than to confirm his identity before he was remanded into custody.

He will appear at Leicester Crown Court tomorrow morning at 9.30am.

It comes as Michael Reader, 69, of Booth Rise, is set to appear at Leicester Crown Court today after he was charged with Marion's murder on December 20.

Mrs Price, 63, a mother of two, was found in her car in Elderton Way, Earls Barton, at around 8pm last Sunday.

A post-mortem found she had died as a result of a shotgun wound.