'Second and last chance' for Northampton drink-driver who was spared prison for drunken fights in town

A Northampton man who narrowly escaped jail last year for a string of drunken street fights has been given another chance after he was caught drink-driving.

Liam Swann was spared from serving two years in prison in 2018 after he and four of his mates kicked off in a string of Northampton town centre brawls.

The five boys, who were all 18 during the drunken attacks in August 2017, broke a man's jaw for trying to break them up and started fights with others "for no reason".

At the time, His Honour Judge Roger Tregilgas-Davey handed them suspended sentences for two years and told them: "If any of you breach this order you will be brought back to me and you will lose your liberty. Leave, before I change my mind."

And yesterday (December 17), Swann appeared in Northampton Crown Court again after he was caught drink-driving at twice the legal limit.

He was pulled over by police in August this year where he was breathalysed and arrested.

Later than month at Northampton Magistrate's Court, the 20-year-old was disqualified for driving for 17 months and fined £560.

But it also meant Swann was in breach of his suspended sentence from 2018, and was brought back to crown court to face the possibility of getting sent to jail.

However, Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane told him: "Having served your unpaid work hours from your previous conviction, in all circumstances it would be unjust to activate the suspended sentence.

"But I will add 40 hours of unpaid work to you community order.

"If you breach that order again, you won't be given another chance."