Police are investigating a break-in at a Northampton butcher shop where Christmas turkeys and cash were stolen by thieves.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information about a break-in at D H Hillyer butchers in Water Lane, Wootton, which happened between 3am and 8am on Sunday (December 19).

A police spokeswoman said items reported as stolen include up to nine turkeys, the till drawer, a change jar and a charity collection pot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

D H Hillyer butchers in Wootton

D H Hillyer wrote on its Facebook page: "I'm sorry to say that some scumbag has broken into my shop and stolen some stock.

"Please let me know if you are offered a cheap turkey or meat and I'll reward greatly.

"If I'm unable to replace [the] turkeys at this stage please be understanding and I will try and replace with alternative meats.

"Really sorry to everyone but we will try our best."

As part of their investigation, police are asking members of the public:

Have you been offered any prepared Turkey's in suspicious circumstances?

Did you witness anything?

Did you see any person(s) or vehicles(s) in the area that looked suspicious?

Do you have any information that would assist the investigation?