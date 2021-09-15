Schoolboy punches attacker twice after being jumped on in Northampton park

Police are appealing for witnesses who were in Northampton's Eastfield Park early last Wednesday (September 8) after reports a schoolboy was assaulted.

Officers say the 15-year-old was walking on the edge of the wooded area between 7.15am and 7.45am when an unknown person suddenly jumped on him from behind.

The teenager managed to punch the suspect twice before running off.

Police say the boy was attacked near woodland in Eastfield Park

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The offender is described as about 5ft 4in, slim but with a large belly. They were wearing black jogging bottoms, blue latex gloves, a black hoodie, black balaclava and trainers.