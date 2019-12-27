Safe stolen in smash-and-grab burglary at Northampton supermarket on Christmas Day

A Northampton supermarket was broken into on Christmas Day by a number of men using mopeds and a car.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the burglary at the Sainsburys supermarket in Gambrel Road, near Sixfields, between midday and 12.30pm on Christmas Day.

The offenders gained access to the store after forcing open the main door and stole a quantity of cigarettes and a safe, which was fixed to an internal wall. The offenders loaded the safe and other items into a silver Audi A4 and drove off.

In addition to the silver Audi A4, it is believed the offenders also used two mopeds, one of which was found abandoned close to the store. The moped was a burgundy colour with silver plastic trim. The rider was wearing a black helmet.

One of the offenders was a white male, and a second, a black male. There are no further descriptions at this time. However, it is believed there were at least two people travelling in the Audi A4.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a silver Audi A4 driving in convoy with two mopeds on Christmas Day morning or who may have dash cam footage of the three vehicles travelling together.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000688647.