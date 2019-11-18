Safe containing jewellery worth over £200,000 stolen in Northampton burglary

Police investigating a burglary in Wootton where jewellery worth more than £200,000 was stolen are appealing for witnesses and information.

Between 4pm on Friday, November 15, and 4.30pm on Sunday, November 17, a property in Battalion Drive, Northampton, was broken into and a safe stolen.

Image: Northamptonshire Police.

The safe contained a rose gold diamond ring valued at £90,000 and a Richard Mille ladies watch worth £120,000 (both pictured).

The serial number for the ring’s diamond is GIA1192616624.

Anyone who witnessed the burglary, or who has information about it or the items stolen, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.