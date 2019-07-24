Sadness as Northampton's biggest trampoline park burgled for the second time in 2019

The team at Northampton's biggest trampoline park have expressed their frustration after suffering their second break-in this year.

Four intruders forced their way into Boost Trampoline Park and searched the reception and the till area between 11pm and 11.30pm on Saturday (July 20).

Luckily no cash is kept onsite overnight since the last burglary, so nothing was stolen.

Boost's security company and police were on site within minutes but the burglars had made off just in time. The trampoline park was open as usual on Sunday.

A post on the Boost's Facebook page with CCTV images of the intruders says the team is saddened by what happened and encouraged its followers to share the appeal for information.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

One of the intruders inside Boost Trampoline Park on CCTV. Photo: Boost Trampoline Park

The suspected burglars at the side of the trampoline park. Photo: Boost Trampoline Park