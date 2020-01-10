Rushden pensioner dies a month after Corby crash

A Rushden pensioner who was involved in a crash more than a month ago in Corby has died.

The 84-year-old had been in Kettering General Hospital since the crash on December 4 before he died on Wednesday (January 8).

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident at about 6pm on the A6003 Uppingham Road when a silver Vauxhall Combo crashed with a silver Vauxhall Insignia between the water tower and a layby.

The driver of the Combo, who has not been named, died.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident 396 of December 4, 2019."