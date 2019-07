A Rushden man is in custody after being charged with assaulting a woman in her own home.

Liam Norris, 26 and previously of Lancaster Way, has been charged with assault, criminal damage and threats to kill.

Norris appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

The charges are in relation to an incident on Monday, June 24, where a woman was assaulted inside her home.

Norris was remanded into custody following his appearance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 28.

He is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, August 2.