Rushden man charged after corner shop robbery
He's also accused of having a knife
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:48 am
A Rushden man has been charged after a robbery at a corner shop just a stone's throw from his home.
Tony Walker, 35, will appear before magistrates today (Thursday) after the incident on September 6.
During the incident at 7.30am a man entered the Premier Store in Upper Queen Street and brandished a large kitchen knife at the shopkeeper.
The man threatened him in order to get him to hand over the cash register, worth £270.
Walker, of Grenson Court just off Upper Queen Street, is due to face magistrates in Northampton this morning.