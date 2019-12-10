Rushden man appears in court charged with attempted murder

A man charged with attempted murder has appeared in Northampton Magistrates Court this morning after he was charged with attempted murder.

Jake Dean Swords, 27, formerly of Tennyson Road in Rushden, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court just after 11am today, Tuesday, December 10.

He is charged with the attempted murder of Lucas Barnard, also 27, in an attack which took place in Rushden on Saturday, December 7.

Swords appeared in a grey tracksuit and had his hair in a top-knot.

He was remanded in custody by magistrates will next appear before Northampton Crown Court via video link on January 8, 2020.