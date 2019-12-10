Rushden incident was captured on CCTV

Northamptonshire Police have said investigations into the murder of Levi Davis led to the recovery of CCTV footage showing the entire incident.

Levi Davis, 25, was killed in an incident in Wellingborough Road, Rushden, at around 8.30pm on Saturday, December 7.

Since then, detectives from the Major Crime Team have been working around the clock on a number of lines of enquiry.

Police are appealing for information about a black VW Polo and a white Vauxhall van

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Pete Long said: "Our enquiries have led to the recovery of CCTV footage which actually shows the whole incident.

"This forms part of the evidence which was used to charge a 27-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with this case."

Jake Dean Swords, 27, of Rushden, appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court earlier today (Tuesday) where he was charged with the attempted murder of Lucas Barnard, also 27.

DI Long said: "I would still like to appeal however for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or the events that took place before it, to come forward.

“I am particularly interested in anyone who may have seen a white Vauxhall van and a black Volkswagen Polo driving in close proximity to each other between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Saturday."

Superintendent Dennis Murray made a similar appeal for information about the two vehicles during a press briefing yesterday (Monday).

The black Volkswagen Polo was seen being recovered from Washbrook Road on Sunday.

DI Long said: "Please be assured that we will treat all reports in confidence, however if you don’t feel comfortable speaking directly to us, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously.

"We are aware of the extensive amount of interest and speculation surrounding this case and I want to reassure the public that our investigation into what happened continues to progress well.

"Specialist officers continue to work closely with Levi’s family at what is an exceptionally distressing and devastating time."

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Increased police patrols by both response officers and neighbourhood officers continue to take place in the Rushden area to reassure the local community. If you have any concerns, please approach one of the officers who will be happy to assist.