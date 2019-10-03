Rushden drug dealer locked up

A Rushden man who admitted dealing cocaine and heroin has been jailed for more than seven years.

Samuel Cole, 22, was put behind bars at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (September 30) over his role in the supply of class A drugs.

Samuel Cole.

He pleaded guilty to possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, and the possession of criminal property under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) after being charged as part of Operation Viper, a county crackdown on serious organised crime.

Cole, of no fixed address, was jailed for six years and nine months for the drugs offences and was given an extra six months for breaching a suspended sentence.

A six month sentence for the POCA offence will run concurrently, making his total sentence seven years and three months in prison.

Detective Constable Scott Allan, of the serious and organised crime team, said: “Cole’s sentence of seven years and three months rightly reflects the seriousness of his offending, and the damage that illegal drugs cause to individuals and communities.

“Through Operation Viper, the force is committed to pursuing those involved in this type of offending and ensuring they are brought to justice.

"I hope Cole’s time in prison will allow him time to reflect on his crimes, as well as sending a clear message that if you choose to commit crime like this you should expect to have plenty of time in jail to regret your choices once we catch up with you.”