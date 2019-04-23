Rushden bike thief caught on camera

CCTV images have been released as part of an investigation into a Rushden burglary.

Between 9.15pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday, April 17, a Carrera Kraken mountain bike was stolen from the garage of a property in Castle Court, after the door was accidentally left open.

CCTV shows a man taking the blue and white bike.

It also shows a white van, possibly a Vauxhall Vivaro or a Renault, enter the road about 30 minutes before the burglary.

Officers would like to trace those in this vehicle as they may have information about the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.