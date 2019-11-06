Rough sleeper's tent in Northampton churchyard catches fire in early morning blaze

A fire broke out on a Northampton churchyard after a rough sleeper's tent caught fire.

A fire engine was called to the Holy Sepulchre Church in Sheep Street yesterday morning (Nov 6) after the blaze broke out amongst an encampment of rough sleepers.

The tent and everything inside it was destroyed in the incident at 7.10am. No one was inside the tent at the time.

However, firefighters had to tackle the blaze before it could spread to other tents nearby.

The fire was extinguished by 7.30am and is believed to have been caused by candles left unattended.