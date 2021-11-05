Rotary Club of Towcester president's regalia has been stolen.

A rotary club’s regalia was stolen from a car in Northampton earlier this week.

The chain of office for The Rotary Club of Towcester was stolen from a car in Billing Road overnight, between 6pm Tuesday (November 2) and 7.20am Wednesday (November 3).

The group is now pleading that the regalia is returned as it is of ‘huge sentimental value’, but of ‘no monetary value’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokeswoman for The Rotary Club of Towcester said: “The Rotary President’s regalia was stolen earlier this week from the glove compartment of a car in the Abington area of Northampton.

“It is of no monetary value whatsoever, but carries huge sentimental significance for those associated with The Rotary Club of Towcester during the past 40 years.

“Due to this, it is very likely that the regalia will have been discarded, but this could be anywhere in Northampton.

“We would be so grateful if everyone could keep their eyes peeled.”

Northamptonshire Police is aware of the incident and is asking for the regalia to be handed into a police station.