Rotary club’s plea for sentimental Chain of Office to be returned after it was stolen from car in Northampton
The chain has ‘no monetary value’ but ‘huge’ sentimental value for those associated with the club for the last 40 years
A rotary club’s regalia was stolen from a car in Northampton earlier this week.
The chain of office for The Rotary Club of Towcester was stolen from a car in Billing Road overnight, between 6pm Tuesday (November 2) and 7.20am Wednesday (November 3).
The group is now pleading that the regalia is returned as it is of ‘huge sentimental value’, but of ‘no monetary value’.
A spokeswoman for The Rotary Club of Towcester said: “The Rotary President’s regalia was stolen earlier this week from the glove compartment of a car in the Abington area of Northampton.
“It is of no monetary value whatsoever, but carries huge sentimental significance for those associated with The Rotary Club of Towcester during the past 40 years.
“Due to this, it is very likely that the regalia will have been discarded, but this could be anywhere in Northampton.
“We would be so grateful if everyone could keep their eyes peeled.”
Northamptonshire Police is aware of the incident and is asking for the regalia to be handed into a police station.
Alternatively, anyone with information can also call police on 101 quoting reference number: 21000639428.