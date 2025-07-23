Rogue Northamptonshire car dealer sentenced after selling vehicles with higher mileage and forged MOTs

A rogue car dealer from Northamptonshire has been sentenced in court after using false names to sell vehicles, which had a higher mileage than advertised and had forged MOT certificates.

Ionut Olaru, formerly of Buttercup Drive, Daventry, appeared at Northampton Crown Court earlier this year to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud by false representation, two weeks before a trial was due to start.

The 41-year-old was the subject of three complaints to West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Trading Standards, after individuals bought cars from him on AutoTrader in 2020 and 2021.

Olaru had used a series of false names to advertise cars for sale, which appeared to be too good to be true, with attractive mileage and reasonable years, according to WNC. He insisted on cash payments and gave false names and addresses to AutoTrader and the victims. He also forged MOT certificates and service histories.

Northampton Crown Court.

Sentencing Olaru, Recorder Mary Prior KC said: “You would in those circumstances agree a cost for the vehicle but in the interim, you would find and provide a different car, with a higher mileage, and you would combine that with forged MOT and service histories, which suggested, again, that the vehicle was a good purchase. The vehicles would be the same year, same, colour, but of significantly less value.

“Each of the people who you defrauded lost, what was for them, a significant amount of income.”

After sentencing, Councillor Laura Couse, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services added: “Cracking down on those who commit these types of offences is a key priority for the council going forward.

"This case delivers a firm warning: fraud will be met with zero tolerance in our communities. We will pursue those who exploit honest residents and undermine public trust, and we will ensure they are held to account.”

Olaru was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to pay a total of £18,000 in compensation and costs. He will also have to undertake 15 rehabilitation days and complete 150 hours of unpaid work.