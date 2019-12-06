Robbers steal teenager's glasses and wallet after following him around Northampton

A teenager was punched and robbed of his wallet and glasses by two men who had been following him as he walked around Northampton.

The 19-year-old victim noticed two men were behind him as he walked down an alleyway which exits onto Kendal Close in Boothville between 9.15pm and 9.45pm last night (Thursday, December 5).

The teenager was mugged on Kendal Close, Boothville, Northampton. Photo: Google

He walked from Kendal Close onto Booth Lane North, Grange Road and Greenfield Avenue, becoming increasingly concerned about the pair’s intentions.

He then headed back to Kendal Close where the two men attacked him, punching him before stealing his wallet and his glasses, police said.

The suspects are both described as 6ft, white and in their late teens or early 20s.

They were both wearing tracksuit bottoms and both of their faces were concealed by scarves around their faces.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.