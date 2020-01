A Northampton man was due in court today following an attempted robbery on a woman at knifepoint at a Northampton cash machine.

Police say the incident happened at about 12.10pm on Friday, January 17, by the cash machine at Asda supermarket in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe.

Rakesh Raja Meher, 41, of Drayton Walk, is charged with attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.