Robber made boy apply factory reset to phone before taking it in Northampton

Officers investigating a robbery where a boy was forced to reset his phone before handing it over have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.

At 5.30pm on Wednesday, July 10, the victim was walking along an alleyway between Abington Avenue and Ashburnham Road, while speaking to his father on the phone.

The boy was approached by an unknown man who pinned him against the wall, took his headphones and made him apply a factory reset to his phone before taking it.

The man pictured, or anyone with information about the robbery, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting the incident number 19000359826.