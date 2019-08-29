Reward of £25,000 offered to help find prime suspect of 2015 Northampton murder

A £25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the prime suspect of a Northampton murder four years ago.

Jon Casey would have turned 40 this weekend had he not been fatally stabbed at the age of 35 on Barrack Road in January 2015.

Jon Casey was stabbed in Northampton in 2015

His family and police are renewing the appeal for help to find Waijs Dahir from Coventry, who is thought to have fled to Africa after the murder.

"This weekend would have marked Jon’s 40th birthday, a day that should have been spent celebrating as a family," the family said in a statement.

"Instead, we will be spending it together remembering Jon; a son, a brother and a daddy.

"We know that there are people out there who know where Waijs Dahir is and also that some of them may not know why he has moved so far away from his home in Coventry.

"Perhaps this reward notice will bring Waijs Dahir’s location to light and make people start to question why he is there.

"Hopefully the £25,000 that has been put forward, along with the moral duty to try and help a family get some answers, will be enough to make someone pick up the phone and share information or contact the authorities here or abroad."

Jon is believed to have been stabbed near to Lazeez restaurant by Dahir at around 5.30pm on Friday, January 16, 2015.

An international warrant has been issued for the arrest of Dahir, thought to now be living in Mogadishu, Somalia.

He also has strong links in Kenya and may have illegally travelled back to the UK or the Netherlands where he is thought to have dual-nationality.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the 'complex' investigation into the murder of Jon Casey remains live.

"Officers from our major crime team are ready to pursue all new lines of enquiry and we encourage anybody with any information about what happened back in January 2015 to get in touch," she said.

"However insignificant it may seem, It could just be the missing piece of the jigsaw we need in order to obtain justice for John and his family."

Anyone with information should email informationforjon@proeliumlaw.com or call or text 07526 081094 - voicemails are accepted too.

Alternatively, information can be provided directly to police by calling 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or National Crime Agency officers in Kenya.

Information can be directed straight to the team investigating Jon's murder by clicking here.

It is vital that your name and contact details are providing when making contact to be considered eligible to claim all or part of the reward.