Here are the top ten reported crime hotspots in Northampton town centre in December last year.
According to the police's crime map, a total of 743 crimes were reported in the Northampton central area in December.
Of these 743 crimes reported, there were 325 reports of violence and sexual offences; 100 reports of anti-social behaviour; 56 reports of public order offences; and 262 'other crimes'.
Let's take a look at the top 10 places where the most crimes were reported in the town.
The map and full break down can be found here.
1. Bridge Street
There were 37 crimes reported in this area in December. Of those 37 crimes reportd, 19 were for violence and sexual offences, five were for anti-social behaviour, two were for theft, five were for other crimes, three were for shoplifting, two were for possession of weapons, and one was for criminal damage and arson
2. Northampton Magistrates' Court
23 crimes were reported in this area in December. Of those crimes reported, 18 were for violence and sexual offences, two were for criminal damage and arson, one was for drugs, two were for other crimes
3. Abington Street/St Giles' Terrace
There were 19 crimes on the corner of St Giles' Terrace and Abington Street reported to police in December. Of those 19 reported crimes, there were 12 reports of violence and sex offences, five reports of public order offences, one report of shoplifting and one report of an other crime.
4. Mercers Row
18 crimes were reported in this area in December 2021. Of those 18 crimes reported, eight were for violence and sexual offences, three were for shoplifting, two were for anti-social behaviour, and five were for other crimes.