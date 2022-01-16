Here are the top nine reported crime hotspots in Northampton town centre in November last year.
According to Northamptonshire Police's crime map, a total of 748 crimes were reported in the Northampton central area in November.
Of these 748 crimes reported, there were 302 reports of violence and sexual offences; 96 reports of anti-social behaviour; 72 reports of public order offences; and 278 'other crimes'.
Let's take a look at the top nine places where the most crimes were reported in the town.
1. Abington Street/St Giles Terrace
There were 28 crimes on the corner of St Giles' Terrace and Abington Street reported to police in November. Of those 28 reported crimes, there were eight reports of violence and sex offences, six reports of criminal damage and arson, three reports of bike theft, and 11 reports of other crimes.
2. Marefair
There were 22 crimes reported in Marefair/Horsemarket in November. Of those 22 crimes reported, there were 12 violence and sexual offences, four public order offences, two reports of theft, and two reports of other crimes
3.
There were 48 offences reported in Bridge Street - 24 violent / sex offences; four public order offences; four anti-social offences; eight thefts; two public order offences and six other offences.
4. Northampton Magistrates' Court
There were 21 crimes reported at magistrates' court in November. Of those 21, there were 18 reports of violence and sexual offences, one report of anti-social behaviour, one report of criminal damage and arson, and one report classed as an other crime.