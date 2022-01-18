Police named Waijs Dahir (right) as their prime suspect following the murder of Jon Casey in 2015

Detectives believe this is the face of a killer who stabbed a Northampton dad-of-two to death seven years ago this week.

Jon Casey, aged 35, died less than an hour after a brutal knife attack on Barrack Road on January 16, 2015.

Police named Waijs Dahir as their prime suspect in 2016 but a first photo of the wanted man appeared on the website of independent charity Crimestoppers alongside a fresh appeal for information on the anniversary of Mr Casey’s death this week.

Dad-of-two Jon Casey was brutally stabbed to death in Barrack Road

Dahir was a 21-year-old student at the University of Northampton at the time and living in nearby Semilong Road. He is believed to have returned home to Coventry on the day of Mr Casey's death and left the country the following day.

Reports say he lived in Mogadishu, Somalia, after the murder and is thought to have strong links to Kenya. However it is also possible he may have travelled back to Europe, possibly to the UK or to the Netherlands, where he is understood to have dual nationality.

Crimestoppers says a reward for information leading to Dahir’s arrest and safe return to the UK has been increased to £35,000.

A coroner ruled Mr Casey had been unlawfully killed after an inquest last year was told he died of chest wounds after he was 'viciously stabbed.'

Wanted: Waijs Dahir left Northampton immediately after Mr Casey was killed in January 2015

One witness said Mr Casey had been involved in a fight with another man, adding: "I think the white guy was trying to escape from the black guy but he was not fast enough.

"He wanted to get away, he was keeping his head down, terrified. He was keeping his head down to protect himself. He was taking a lot of punishment.

"They went back on the pavement and continued fighting. The white guy tried to run but the black guy hunted him down and grabbed him."

Northamptonshire Police said following the inquest the investigation into Mr Casey's death is still a 'live investigation.'

A spokesman added: "We remain committed in our aim of getting justice for Jon.”

Mr Casey’s mum Jon's mother marked the tragic fifth anniversary of her son’s killing in 2020 by writing an open letter to Dahir, warning the killer that the family 'will always be looking for you and for justice.'

Siobhan Bowe added: “I hope you remember with horror that cold dark January night five years ago when you murdered my son.

“I hope you think of the moment when you got the knife to attack my defenceless son and I hope that thought cripples you with regret and always darkens your day.

“I hope that, wherever you are, you have no peace, no resemblance of life as you knew it and no future.

“Most of all, I hope you know that although you have, so far, evaded justice, you are not free, you will never be free. We will always be looking for you and for justice.”