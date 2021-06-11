REVEALED every mobile speed camera location in Northampton
All the sites where enforcement vans park to spot drivers going too fast
Friday, 11th June 2021, 9:00 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th June 2021, 9:02 pm
This is the full list of locations where mobile speed cameras operate in central Northampton.
Enforcement vans are deployed to spot a range of traffic offences — such as speeding or drivers and passengers not wearing seatbelts — across a number of different areas, which are listed on the Northamptonshire Police Safer Roads Unit website Images are for illustrative purposes, not to show the precise location of where mobile cameras park.
Information is correct as at June 2021. Sites may be added, removed or varied without notice.
Page 1 of 7