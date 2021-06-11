Mobile cameras enforce speed limits at locations throughout Northampton

REVEALED every mobile speed camera location in Northampton

All the sites where enforcement vans park to spot drivers going too fast

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 11th June 2021, 9:00 pm
Updated Friday, 11th June 2021, 9:02 pm

This is the full list of locations where mobile speed cameras operate in central Northampton.

Enforcement vans are deployed to spot a range of traffic offences — such as speeding or drivers and passengers not wearing seatbelts — across a number of different areas, which are listed on the Northamptonshire Police Safer Roads Unit website Images are for illustrative purposes, not to show the precise location of where mobile cameras park.

Information is correct as at June 2021. Sites may be added, removed or varied without notice.

1.

Harlestone Road, near Stoneleigh Chase, 30mph

2.

A5123 Kettering Road North, 30 mph limit

3.

Booth Lane North, 30 mph limit

4.

A45 Great Billing Way overbridge, national speed limit

