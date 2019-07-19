Residents wake up to police stand-off in Northampton neighbourhood after suspected criminal damage

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a stand off with police in a Northampton neighbourhood this morning.

Residents in Conyngham Road woke up this morning to find the entrances to their street off Little Billing Way guarded by around eight police cars.

Several police cars were called to Conyngham Road and the surrounding area this morning.

Northamptonshire Police has now confirmed they have arrested a man following an incident at around 2.55am this morning.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We were originally called at 2.55am this morning to reports of a man trying to gain entry into a property by forcing the windows in Brickwell Court, Northampton.

"Officers attended and located the man who fled to Conyngham Road.

"He was later detained and arrested. He is a 23-year-old man and he has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage."

Police cars blocked off entrances to the neighbourhood off Little Billing Way.

As many as eight police cars and police dogs were spotted in the area guarding entrances to the neighbourhood on Little Billing Way, the A45 and Billing Brook Road.

Meanwhile, nearby Northampton Academy tweeted: "The Police presence on Wellingborough road is for a situation that has no connection with the school and is being handled by them. Please do not keep your child off school for this reason as school is safe and secure as always."

It is understood police have now left Conyngham Road.