Residents report large police presence in the area after incident at Ecton Brook playing fields in Northampton

Residents of Ecton Brook in Northampton have reported a large police presence in the area after an incident on Sunday morning.

There have been dozens of posts on social media about the incident, but no official confirmation as yet from Northamptonshire Police as to what happened. The Chron has approached the force for comment.

One post on social media said there was an incident earlier this morning on the playing fields behind Pennycress Place in Ecton Brook.

Social media users described seeing a large number of police in the area. An air ambulance was also called to the scene. They reported that the playing fields had been sealed off by a police cordon.