Residents of crime-ridden housing in Northampton to be offered free alarms and hedge trimming

People living in sheltered accommodation in Northampton will have hedges trimmed and alarms fitted as part of a joint scheme by police and the borough council.

The pilot is to be set up in Dallington Haven, near Dallington Park, after a crime was reported by one of its 34 residents every four days last year.

Northamptonshire Police and Northampton Partnership Homes will work together to fit alarms and door chains, as well as cut back undergrowth that might conceal people up to no good.

PCSO Maz Stretton, who is leading the project, said: "The aim is to make residents feel as safe and secure as they possibly can.

"We'll be checking the surrounding area outside to make sure there are no overgrown trees or bushes where people can hide, there is adequate street lighting bad there is good visibility between the properties so residents can look out for each other."

The team uses the 'ripple effect', which means examining the resident's home environment, the immediate area around their house and its boundaries.

Anti-crime devices that will be offered include window shock alarms, new door chains and chain mirrors as well as security lights and personal attack alarms.

The scheme has received £934 from Stephen Mold, the county's police commissioner, which works out at about £26 per head.

In 2013, a similar scheme for residents living in sheltered housing at Spencer Haven, reduced crime in the area dramatically.

The pilot scheme is one of 12 community safety initiatives across the county which has received funding from the Mr Mold.

He said: “The work Maz is doing to tackle crime and improve the confidence of a particular group of residents in this area is an excellent example of neighbourhood policing and I am pleased to be able to support it."