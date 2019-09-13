Reports received of man performing sex acts in Northampton shopping centre

Northamptonshire Police has received a number of reports of indecent exposure in a Northampton shopping centre.

In recent weeks there have been multiple sightings of a man exposing a private part of his body in the male Grosvenor Centre toilets.

The incident reportedly happened in the Grosvenor Centre a number of times.

Witnesses have also claimed to have seen the man performing a sex act in view of other people - though he is yet to be detained by police.

The county police force told the Chronicle & Echo on Friday (September 13) that it had received a number of calls relating to the man.

A spokeswoman for the police said: "On Wednesday (September 11) we received reports of a man who exposed himself to others in the toilets on the first floor of the Grosvenor Centre.

"Apparently he has done this a number of times.

"An officer attended the scene on Thursday and took details."

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.