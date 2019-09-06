Reports of class-A drug paraphernalia found in Far Cotton

Several locations around Far Cotton are being used for class A drug use, according to police.

Concern is growing around reports of discarded needles, burnt foil, metal spoons and other items being strewn around West Cotton Close, Delapre Abbey, St Leonards Road, Towcester Road Junction, Grand Union Northampton Arm Canal Towpath, Northamptonshire Police has reported in a Neighbourhood Alert.

Councillor Julie Davenport (Ind, Briar Hill and Delapre) said a person was living behind the lodge at the entrance to Delapre Abbey in a tent until their tent was involved in a fire.

It's believed the person sustained no injuries, however a number of suitcases were left behind.



She said: "The warden went to have a look the next day and the area was covered in drug paraphernalia.

"She also found several suitcases there in a concrete building, and I called the police.

"They were going to contact the warden to go along with them to have a better look at the suitcases as there was concern someone was still around."

Advice from police to residents is if you notice any of these materials in the local area please report this via Northampton Borough Council's website as soon as possible to ensure the area can be cleaned and made safe for other members of the public.



If drug use is in progress then please report this via the non-emergency police number, 101, and give as many details as possible such as descriptions, and vehicles involved.