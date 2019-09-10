Reckless driver who killed cyclist in Isham jailed

A dangerous driver who killed an innocent cyclist as he tried to escape arrest has been jailed for more than a decade.

Gary Lynch, 55, was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving at Northampton Crown Court after the tragic incident in Station Road, Isham, on April 11.

The scene of the crash.

Yesterday (Monday) a jury heard how Lynch, of no fixed abode, was chased by a total of nine police cars after a burglary spree.

He recklessly drove a car he stole through Northamptonshire villages, reaching speeds of up to 80mph, before hitting 75-year-old Arthur Bourlet, from Burton Latimer, and driving off. Mr Bourlet, who was pushing his bike up a hill at the time, died from his injuries on May 3.

Lynch refused to turn up to the first day of his trial yesterday but today (Tuesday) finally admitted his crimes after months of abusive behaviour and failing to co-operate with an investigation.

Judge Rupert Mayo jailed him for a total of 12 years and six months and banned him from driving for five years upon his release from prison.

Yesterday prosecutor Derek Johashen said the incident had started just after 4am when a cottage was broken into in Grafton Regis in the south of the county, after a burglar forced entry and a Mitsubishi Shogun was stolen.

At 8.19am the stolen car triggered an ANPR camera in Doddington Road in Wellingborough before setting off another in Hardwick Road 15 minutes later.

Police were deployed and one officer saw the Mitsubishi in Orlingbury Road near Little Harrowden and followed it. The vehicle was driving at 60mph in a 30mph zone before heading towards Orlingbury at speeds of up to 80mph.

Lynch gave officers the slip and hid in a nearby farm before police tracked him down.

Mr Johashen said: "It [a police car] boxed him in but even that did not stop Lynch.

"He rammed the police car and pushed it out of the way...rather than stopping for police he decided he was going to try and escape."

The car sped through a gate before officers could lay stingers down and with police in pursuit it reversed into them, writing one car off.

Lynch weaved across the road towards Isham and went the wrong around a roundabout onto the A509 before speeding through a red light.

Sensing danger police shunted the vehicle, causing it to spin and trapping it.

But still Lynch refused to hand himself in.

Mr Johashen said: "Mr Lynch disregarded what would have been obvious to anyone - that he should just simply stop.

"He reversed his vehicle at considerable speed in order to escape."

The stolen car went down Station Road, where it struck Mr Bourlet before driving away at speed towards where workers were.

Lynch had been on a "burglary spree" after an attempted break-in at a pub in Grafton Regis at 3.21am that morning and another burglary in nearby Hanslope at 5.50am.