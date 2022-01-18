Rapist sent to prison for two years and six months after approaching a woman in Northampton

A convicted rapist has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison after he approached a woman in Northampton.

In 2017, Lucian Major, previously of Northampton, was convicted of sexual activity with a child under 16.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Despite very strict conditions, the 33-year-old approached a woman he was told not to in July 2021 and tried to talk to her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucian Major. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

"The woman took a photo of him and immediately called police. Major was subsequently arrested.

"Major tried to deny the man in the photo was him, despite wearing the same distinctive trainers in custody as in the photo.

"A bank card was also found in his possession that he had not told police about and he was further arrested for breaching his notification requirements," the spokesperson said.

After a three-day trial at Northampton Crown Court last week (January 12), Major was convicted of both offences and sentenced to two years and six months in prison, the police stated.

Lead Investigator, PC James Brookes, said: “Sexual harm prevention orders are put in place for a reason and not only did Major breach his, he continued to try and deny it, even going so far as to refuse to accept the man in the photograph was him.

“This woman has gone through enough in her life without having to ever see or speak to Major again so I am pleased that he has been sent to prison for this offence. I would like to thank her for bravery in standing in court and giving evidence.