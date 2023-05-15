£2,500 worth of building materials stolen from Travis Perkins in Northampton
72 sheets of building insulation were stolen
Building materials worth £2,500 were stolen from a builder’s merchants in Northampton.
On January 26 this year, 72 sheets of building insulation were stolen from Travis Perkins builder’s merchants in Harvey Reeves Road, in St James, Northampton, after the men who ordered them left without paying.
Police believe the men pictured may have information about the investigation.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000052694.