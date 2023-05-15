£2,500 worth of building materials stolen from Travis Perkins in Northampton

Building materials worth £2,500 were stolen from a builder’s merchants in Northampton.

On January 26 this year, 72 sheets of building insulation were stolen from Travis Perkins builder’s merchants in Harvey Reeves Road, in St James, Northampton, after the men who ordered them left without paying.

Police believe the men pictured may have information about the investigation.

Police want to speak to these two men after £2,500 worth of building materials were stolen from Travis Perkins. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.