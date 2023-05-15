News you can trust since 1931
£2,500 worth of building materials stolen from Travis Perkins in Northampton

72 sheets of building insulation were stolen

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 15th May 2023, 09:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 09:02 BST

Building materials worth £2,500 were stolen from a builder’s merchants in Northampton.

On January 26 this year, 72 sheets of building insulation were stolen from Travis Perkins builder’s merchants in Harvey Reeves Road, in St James, Northampton, after the men who ordered them left without paying.

Police believe the men pictured may have information about the investigation.

Police want to speak to these two men after £2,500 worth of building materials were stolen from Travis Perkins. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.Police want to speak to these two men after £2,500 worth of building materials were stolen from Travis Perkins. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000052694.