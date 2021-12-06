Private firm loses contract to run 'inadequate' youth detention centre near Daventry

Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre

A private firm has lost its contract to run a youth detention centre near Daventry where children were found to have weapons.

Talks over the future running of Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre were agreed between the Ministry of Justice and provider MTC following a decision in June to remove children from facility after Ofsted voiced concerns over safety and performance.

An announcement by prisons minister Victoria Atkins this week revealed a mutual decision has now been reached to terminate the agreement, ensuring there is no further cost to the taxpayer.

MTC is supporting its staff working at Rainsbrook to find alternative jobs.

Ms Atkins said: "The welfare of the children in custody is our absolute priority which is why we took immediate action to remove them from Rainsbrook in the summer.

"Ending the contract means we can now refocus our resources on supporting these often-vulnerable children lead crime-free lives as adults."

Since June, 33 young offenders previously at Rainsbrook have been moved to other youth centres, transitioned to an adult prison or reached their release date and work is under way to decide on a future use for the building.

MTC Ltd was awarded a five-year contract with the option of a two-year extension to manage Rainsbrook, which is close to Rye Hill and Onley prisons, in 2016. The extension was triggered in November 2019.

But a report in October this year rated the centre 'inadequate' after finding poor practice was placing staff and children, some as young as 14, at risk of harm.