Prison for Kettering man who threatened paramedic in Northampton with fake gun

A man who used an imitation gun to threaten a paramedic trying to help him has been jailed for 16 months.

Albert Bukowski, 34, of Cora Road, Kettering, was sentenced yesterday, Wednesday, May 22, after being found guilty following a trial at Northampton Crown Court.

Albert Bukowski

The court heard how on January 26 this year Bukowski had spent the day drinking in Northampton before returning to his home at around 5pm by taxi.

After hitting his head falling from the vehicle, an ambulance was called to treat him. A paramedic helped Bukowski inside, before being confronted by him brandishing what appeared to be a handgun.

Police attended and Bukowski was arrested and charged with possessing an imitation firearm with the intent to cause fear of violence.

He was unanimously convicted at his trial, with the jury returning a guilty verdict within an hour of retiring to deliberate.

A charge of assaulting an emergency worker, relating to the same incident, was ordered to lie on file, and a destruction order was made for the imitation weapon.

Speaking after sentencing, DC Andy Wakling, of Kettering CID, said: “This paramedic was trying to help Bukowski, and instead of being able to do his job, was left thinking he would be shot.

“Bukowski was in possession of a very realistic-looking imitation firearm that has now thankfully been removed from the reach of those, like him, who would use it to cause fear.

“His sentence clearly demonstrates that anyone who assaults an emergency worker in the execution of their duties can expect to be dealt with as severely as this despicable offence demands.