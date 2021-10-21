Premiership-winning former Northampton Saints rugby star caught driving with no insurance in town
Salesi Ma'afu also admitted having no MoT and a bald tyre on his Vauxhall Astra
Former Northampton Saints rugby star Salesi Ma'afu has landed a £750 court bill for driving offences in the town, including having no insurance.
The 38-year-old Australian spent two seasons at Franklin's Gardens from 2013 to 2015, winning the English Premiership and European Challenge Cup.
Ma'afu, who also won 18 caps for the Wallabies but has not played since 2018, was behind the wheel of a nine-year-old Vauxhall Astra SRI when it was stopped by police in Victoria Gardens, near Victoria Promenade in the town, on January 22 this year.
Checks showed the vehicle had no MoT and a bald tyre.
Ma'afu, whose address was given as Weedon Road, did not appear at Northampton Magistrates Court but pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure which allows cases to be judged on written submissions.
He was fined £300 for having no insurance, £100 for no insurance and £200 for the defective tyre. He was also ordered to pay a £60 surcharge to fund victim services and £90 towards prosecution costs — and had eight penalty points added to his driving record.