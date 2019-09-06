Postmortem finds suspected Northampton murder victim Glenn Davies died from head injury

A postmortem examination has found that Glenn Davies, who was assaulted in The Old Bank pub, died of a head injury.

Glenn Davies, 25, was assaulted in The Old Bank pub in St Giles Square, Northampton, shortly before midnight on Saturday, August 24.

Glenn Davies died after being assaulted in The Old Bank pub.

Paramedics attended the scene and he was transferred to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, where he died at about 7.40pm on Sunday.

Today (Friday) Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that Mr Davies died from a head injury.

The force is still awaiting results of further toxicology and neuropathology tests.

Michael Taiwo, of Lorne Road, The Mounts, appeared in Northampton Crown Court On Tuesday (September 3) after he was charged with murder last week.

He is expected to enter a plea to the charge on December 18 and will likely stand in a six-day trial on March 2.

The 22-year-old was remanded into custody.

Information can be sent straight to DCI Banfield's team here. Witnesses can also call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.