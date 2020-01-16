Postman breaks ankle during shocking attack in Wellingborough

A motorbike rider attacked a postman causing him to fall and break his ankle

The incident started in Hardwick Road in Wellingborough, at about 9.45am on Monday, December 30, when a motorbike pulled in front of the post van and one of the riders beckoned the postman to get out of his van. He ignored him and continued to drive.

However, as the van approached the roundabout junction of Hardwick Road and Queensway, one of the offenders stood in the middle of the road and attempted to kick the van as it past him.

The motorbike followed the van ending up in Greenlaw, where one of the offenders attempted to punch the postman as he got out of his van, and as he has moved out of the way, he has slipped over and fractured his ankle.

One of the offenders then picked up a piece of curbing off the floor and threatened the postman, before throwing it at the van.

The first offender was white, in his mid-to-late 20s, between 5ft 8in and 6ft, of a slim build, with light brown facial hair. He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a motorcycle helmet.

The second offender was also white, in his mid-to-late 20s, about 5ft 6ins, of a medium build with slight ginger hair. He was also wearing a motorcycle helmet. The pair were riding a black Honda CBR 250.

Witnesses are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000695649, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.