Police want to track member of the public who called 999 after witnessing an assault in Northampton
A 39-year-old has been arrested in relation to the assault and released on bail
Police want to speak to someone who contacted the force after witnessing an assault in Northampton.
The assault took place between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Sunday (December 12) in Whitworth Road, Abington.
A member of the public called 999 to report the incident. Now officers want to speak to this person.
If this was you or if you have information which could assist with the investigation, call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 21000723285.
A 39-year-old man from Northampton has since been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.