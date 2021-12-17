Police want to track member of the public who called 999 after witnessing an assault in Northampton

Police want to speak to someone who contacted the force after witnessing an assault in Northampton.

The assault took place between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Sunday (December 12) in Whitworth Road, Abington.

A member of the public called 999 to report the incident. Now officers want to speak to this person.

If this was you or if you have information which could assist with the investigation, call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 21000723285.