Police want to speak to this woman about a shopper stealing a purse in Northampton B&M

A CCTV image has been released of a woman police want to speak to after a shopper stole a purse at a B&M in Northampton.

Another shopper left her purse in the till area at the store in Weston Favell between 8.45am and 9.15am on Wednesday, September 18.

Police want to speak to this woman about the purse theft in B&M in Weston Favell. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Another shopper was seen to pick it up but made no attempt to return it.

Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured as she may have information that will assist the investigation.

The woman, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000498085.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.