Police want to speak to this man after eggs were thrown at a Northampton home

An investigation of criminal damage is underway after a Northampton property was damaged last month.

The criminal damage took place between 9pm and 10pm on Saturday, July 17 when an unknown offender threw eggs at a property in Oliver Street, Northampton. A car outside the residence was also keyed.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may be able to assist them with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch."

Do your recognise the man in this image released by Northamptonshire Police?