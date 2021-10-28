Police want to speak to this man after a rolex watch and £40,000 was stolen from Moulton home

Tens of thousands of pounds and a Rolex watch was stolen from a home in Moulton when it was burgled in August.

The burglary took place on Tuesday, August 10 between 12.10pm and 5pm at a property in Northampton Lane North when it was broken into via a side door. Around £40,000 in cash and a Rolex Oyster watch were stolen from the residence.

Police investigating the burglary have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the burglary.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police investigating the case believe the man pictured may have useful information about the burglary and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch."