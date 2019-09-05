Police want to speak to these men about burglary in Northamptonshire

CCTV images of three men police want to speak about a burglary in Northamptonshire have been issued.

The incident happened in Poppyfields Way, Brackley, on Tuesday, August 27, between 1.20am and 1.30am, when three men in a dark-coloured vehicle parked up and approached a property in the area.

They then tried the door handles to a property and the door handles to about four vehicles parked on the drive before spraying the handles with an unknown substance and making off.

Anyone who has seen similar suspicious activity or has any CCTV footage from the area around the time should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.