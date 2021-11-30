Police want to identify pair spotted in Northampton pub beer store at 2.40am
Detectives investigating what they believe may have been an attempted break-in
Detectives want to identify two men in hi-vis jackets following what they believe was an attempted break-in at a Grange Park pub.
Officers say the pair unlocked a secure gate to the outside barrel store at the Grange Inn during the early hours of the morning, looked around and then tried the handle on an external door.
Both men were spotted on CCTV cameras before they left the property. No damage was caused and nothing stolen during the incident at around 2.40am on September 22 — but police are continuing to investigate.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Officers believe the men in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch.
"Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number 21000565200 or, alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."