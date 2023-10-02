Police want to identify man after 'incident' in car park in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police want to identify a man after an ‘incident’ in a Northampton car park.

The incident happened in St Michaels Car Park between 10.20 and 10.40am on Sunday (October 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as white with a slim build, and grey hair. He was wearing a black jacket with a light grey hood, a white T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...