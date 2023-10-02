Police want to identify man after 'incident' in car park in Northampton
The nature of the incident has not been identified
Police want to identify a man after an ‘incident’ in a Northampton car park.
The incident happened in St Michaels Car Park between 10.20 and 10.40am on Sunday (October 1).
He is described as white with a slim build, and grey hair. He was wearing a black jacket with a light grey hood, a white T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident: 23000609289.