News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference

Police want to identify man after 'incident' in car park in Northampton

The nature of the incident has not been identified
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 10:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police want to identify a man after an ‘incident’ in a Northampton car park.

The incident happened in St Michaels Car Park between 10.20 and 10.40am on Sunday (October 1).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as white with a slim build, and grey hair. He was wearing a black jacket with a light grey hood, a white T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident: 23000609289.