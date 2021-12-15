Police want to find the rightful owner of this bike after it was stolen during Northampton burglary

Officers want to reunite this bike to its rightful owner.

Northamptonshire Police has released an image of a bike in a bid to find its rightful owner.

Detectives from the force's burglary team want to reunite the bicycle with its owner after it was stolen, along with other items, during a burglary in Northampton.

The find comes about as a result of the arrest of a man for burglary who had several items in his possession, all believed to have been stolen.

The items were an orange bicycle (with distinct and unique markings, which only the rightful owner will be able to identify), a sat-nav, a watch and a pair of sunglasses.