Police are hoping to reunite a toolbox with its owner after it was believed to have been stolen from a Northamptonshire hotel.

The toolbox was found by PCSOs in the grounds of a hotel in Crick.

It is described as a Milwaukee Packout in black and red with a large wheelable base.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The toolbox believed to have been stolen from a hotel in Crick.

According to Northamptonshire Police, there are markings inside the toolbox that only the owner will know.

The force has issued an appeal to hopefully track the owner down and reunite them with their property.