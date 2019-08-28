Police taser man in Northamptonshire after allegedly robbing taxi driver and punching officers

A man was tasered by police in Northamptonshire after allegedly robbing a taxi driver and assaulting officers.

Jay Samuel Trew, of The Grange, Daventry, appeared at Northampton Magistrate's Court today (August 28) following the alleged incident on Monday morning.

Police were called after a taxi driver in Charles Close Old, Northampton, was reportedly robbed at about 5am on the morning of August 26.

The taxi driver was allegedly punched four times to the head and had all his cash stolen.

Officers were deployed to the area and found the suspect at a nearby address. In the course of trying to arrest the suspect, one officer was punched and another one was kicked. Another officer was spat at during the incident as well.

As the incident continued, officers deployed a Taser to arrest the suspect.

Northamptonshire Police officers tasered a man during an arrest on Monday morning.

Jay Samuel Trew, 25, was arrested and charged with one count of robbery and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker in relation to the incident.

It comes after Northamptonshire's Chief Constable Nick Adderley made headlines last week when he vowed to equip 300 more front line staff with Tasers in a bid to prevent officers being assaulted.