Police seen unloading brown bags from Northampton home in suspected raid

A large police presence has been spotted in Northampton today as officers have been seen carrying out brown bags from a property.

More than a dozen officers are on scene in Abington Avenue this afternoon where they are expected to stay into the early evening.

One resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the police have had a team on 'overnight watch' since 4pm yesterday (Thursday).

They said there are several unmarked cars in the area, as well as two police vans and three marked cars.

Pictures seen by the Chronicle & Echo show a police officer carrying a large brown paper bag.

The source said a forensic team was on site earlier on today (Friday).

Northamptonshire Police has been called for an official update.